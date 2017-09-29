More South Africans than ever are overweight and hypertensive‚ making it unlikely that premature heart disease and high blood pressure will be reduced within eight years.

That’s the warning from the Heart and Stroke Foundation SA ahead of World Heart Day on Friday.

According to the foundation‚ the World Health Organisation has urged countries to reduce premature heart disease and high blood pressure by 25 percent by 2025.

“Over the last 25 years‚ neither heart disease nor blood pressure levels have improved in South Africa. In fact‚ given that more people are overweight and have hypertension now than ever before‚ South Africa may even see an increase in heart disease as obesity and hypertension are known contributors to cardiovascular disease‚” said Prof Pamela Naidoo‚ head of the Heart and Stroke Foundation SA.

Concerned about the high incidence of heart disease among South Africans‚ the foundation has embarked on a drive to encourage lifestyle changes.