Just 1 hour of exercise a week could help you outrun the blues

In one of the largest and most extensive studies of its kind, Australian researchers have found that regular exercise of any intensity can help to prevent depression, with just one hour a week enough to reap the benefits.

Led by researchers from the Black Dog Institute, the international study looked at 33,908 Norwegian adults who were taking part in the Health Study of Nord-Trøndelag County (HUNT study) - one of the largest and most comprehensive population-based health surveys ever undertaken.

The participants were asked at the start of the research to report on how frequently they participated in exercise and at what intensity: without becoming breathless or sweating, becoming breathless and sweating, or exhausting themselves.

The participants were then followed for more than 11 years, during which time they were asked to complete a questionnaire to monitor levels of anxiety or depression.

The team also took into account factors which might affect a possible relationship between exercise and mental illness, including socio-economic and demographic factors, substance use, body mass index, physical illness and perceived social support.