Health & Sex

A healthy lifestyle can reduce pain for those with multiple sclerosis: study

04 October 2017 - 13:04 By AFP Relaxnews
Taking part in regular exercise is one way the multiple sclerosis sufferers can help reduce their pain.
Taking part in regular exercise is one way the multiple sclerosis sufferers can help reduce their pain.
Image: iStock

New research has shown how a healthy lifestyle of eating well, regular exercise, and no smoking can help reduce pain in people with multiple sclerosis.An estimated 2.5 million people worldwide have multiple sclerosis (MS), a condition that affects the nervous system, often causing chronic pain and a lack of mobility.

Although pain from MS can be treated with painkillers, the medication can also have unwanted side effects and does not treat the cause of the pain.

To look for other potential interventions, Claudia Marck and colleagues at the University of Melbourne, Australia, looked at how modifiable lifestyle factors such as diet and exercise are associated with pain in MS - a relationship that has not previously been researched in detail.

How science says you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's disease

A round up of recent research which suggests ways to help us all age healthier
Lifestyle
13 days ago

The team surveyed more than 2,500 people with multiple sclerosis from across the world on their symptoms, lifestyle and social demographics, finding strong associations between lifestyle choices and levels of pain.

Smokers were found to be twice as likely to report substantial pain than non-smokers with MS, with Marck explaining that, "In the long term, smoking has been reported to increase the likelihood of chronic pain."

As you might imagine, people are less likely to exercise if they are in pain

"However, in the short term it dulls the pain, so this may motivate people with pain to smoke. Also, smokers, and especially those with depression, find it particularly hard to quit, as stopping smoking can initially increase pain sensitivity."

The results also showed that regular exercise also had a beneficial effect on pain, although Marck acknowledged that, like quitting smoking, physical activity may be difficult for MS sufferers.

"As you might imagine, people are less likely to exercise if they are in pain," she explained, "But on the other hand, exercise has been shown many times over to be beneficial in terms of pain symptoms. Increased physical activity can increase pain threshold and tolerance, and so reduce the experience of pain."

Previous studies have also shown that exercise has neuroprotective and neuroregenerative effects, particularly important for those with MS as the condition causes the nerves lose their protective myelin coating.

Obesity-related cancers rising, threatening gains in US cancer rates

The rates of 12 obesity-related cancers rose by 7 percent from 2005 to 2014, an increase that is threatening to reverse progress in reducing the rate ...
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

The team also found strong links between pain and the prevalence of anxiety and depression, two conditions for which people with MS are at higher risk of developing.

"Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be hard for us all. For those with MS it is even more important as they have a higher risk of having poorer health and developing other conditions such as cardiovascular problems and diabetes. For those who struggle to initiate or maintain healthy lifestyle behaviors, seeking the support of a health professional will be invaluable," concluded Marck.

The results can be found published online in Frontiers in Neurology.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Don't skip breakfast! It could double your risk of hard arteries, study says

People who skip breakfast or eat poorly to start the day are twice as likely to develop hardened arteries
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

Just 1 hour of exercise a week could help you outrun the blues

Australian researchers have found that regular exercise of any intensity can help to prevent depression, with just one hour a week enough to reap the ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Extra screening of cardiovascular risk for patients on ARVs 'crucial'

HIV-positive people are kept alive and well by antiretrovirals, but they are at severe risk of cardiovascular disease, a study in Cape Town has found.
Lifestyle
7 days ago

Most read

  1. 5 reasons sleeping naked is good for you Health & Sex
  2. 6 new South African stereotypes - are you one of them? Lifestyle
  3. The 8-hour compromise: how we invented the modern concept of sleep Health & Sex
  4. Do you have what it takes to live on Mars? Lifestyle
  5. Just 1 hour of exercise a week could help you outrun the blues Health & Sex

Latest Videos

On-duty cop makes public wait as she sorts out her DStv problem
Violence and court clashes: Has the ANC descended into chaos?
X