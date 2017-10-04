A healthy lifestyle can reduce pain for those with multiple sclerosis: study

New research has shown how a healthy lifestyle of eating well, regular exercise, and no smoking can help reduce pain in people with multiple sclerosis.An estimated 2.5 million people worldwide have multiple sclerosis (MS), a condition that affects the nervous system, often causing chronic pain and a lack of mobility.

Although pain from MS can be treated with painkillers, the medication can also have unwanted side effects and does not treat the cause of the pain.

To look for other potential interventions, Claudia Marck and colleagues at the University of Melbourne, Australia, looked at how modifiable lifestyle factors such as diet and exercise are associated with pain in MS - a relationship that has not previously been researched in detail.