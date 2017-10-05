The BioSURE HIV Self Test is now available in South Africa at select Dischem branches‚ Spar stores and Pick n Pay supermarkets making it possible for people to test their HIV status in the privacy of their homes.

TimesLIVE met with the company's founder Brigitte Bard, who flew in from the UK to market the test. She said that BioSURE were "trying to generate a shift in mind-set" making it easy and popular for people to test for HIV.

"Not testing for HIV‚ doesn’t mean HIV isn't there‚ it just means you don't know [your status]," she said. "With HIV you can take a pill a day‚ you can have children‚ you can live a normal life."

10 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE BIOSURE HIV SELF TEST:

1. It's approved by European authorities for self-testing

The BioSURE test has been approved by European authorities and temporarily approved by WHO for self-testing‚ meaning it is easy enough for anyone to use correctly and understand.

Initially, there was much reluctance about self-testing with pharmacies banned from selling such tests, but this restriction has been lifted by the Pharmacy Council.

Activists argue that women can learn if they are pregnant with a self test; this is not good news for every mother, but they cope with the result. In the same way, people will cope with the results of an HIV self test.

It is not South African law that pre- and post-test counselling have to take place‚ said Bard. That said, the test includes helpline numbers for people to get support if necessary.