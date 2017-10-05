Early school days can have a negative effect on teens' mental health: study

New US research has found that starting school before 8:30am could be putting teenagers at a higher risk of depression and anxiety.

Although how school start times impact adolescent health has been a hot topic recently, previous research has mainly focused on how a later school start time could have a positive effect academically.

The new study, led by URMC clinical assistant professor in Psychiatry, Jack Peltz, Ph.D., is one of the first to show that school start times may have a critical impact on adolescent sleep, daily functioning, and mental health.