Five things to know about the Joburg bird flu outbreak

“We appeal with pet owners to keep their birds enclosed. They need to monitor the animals and ensure that they are not in contact with other birds from outside because you will never know which one is affected. Also‚ sometimes you find that one of the birds is infected and this might easily spread to the others. At the moment we have not yet culled any wild or domestic birds‚” Moodley said.

Symptoms in birds include a combination of respiratory problems‚ or diarrhoea followed by rapid death. All dead birds are being incinerated and are being handled as per strict health and safety regulations.

3. Precautionary measures to take

City Parks urges the public to refrain from handling or making contact with sick or dead birds. “Do not attempt to feed wild birds or resuscitate sick birds. Do not attempt to feed sick birds. Report sightings of sick or dead birds to JCPZ on 011-712-6600. A team is on standby to assist with the removal of diseased birds which are being incinerated‚” Moodley said in a statement.

People are encouraged to ensure that all poultry produce is properly cooked before consumption.

Residents who have concerns may direct their enquiries to jcp@jhbcityparks.com or call 011-712-6600 or report sightings after hours to 082-906-1515.

4. Places under quarantine should be a no-go zone

The interim CEO of South African Poultry Association warns that areas under quarantine should be controlled and every movement must be authorised and recorded to curb a further spread.

“If a place is under quarantine there should be no movement. Everything that goes in and out must be checked. Ideally it should be closed and no unauthorised movement must take place. Dealing with a public place is different. Chances are you can’t control what goes in and out so this might result in an increase on the out-spread‚” Nkuna said.