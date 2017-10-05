The lacklustre launch of a revolutionary contraceptive implant could have scuppered hopes of a dramatic reduction in unplanned pregnancies.

Reproductive health experts say inadequate training has left family planning clinic staff ambivalent and even negative about the device‚ which is implanted under the skin of the upper arm and lasts for up to three years.

In a South African Medical Journal editorial after the first evaluation of the Implanon NXT rollout‚ the experts say urgent action is needed to save the implant as a contraceptive option that is particularly well suited to adolescents and young women.

“The worst-case scenario — withdrawal of the implant from the method mix owing to dwindling uptake — is not as implausible as it might seem‚” say Saiqa Mullick‚ Matthew Chersich and Helen Rees of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute‚ and Yogan Pillay‚ a deputy director-general in the health department.

“Difficulties with new methods‚ when left unaddressed‚ often lead to their discontinuation.”