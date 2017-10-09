5 ways science says you can reduce your breast cancer risk

1. GET MOVING

A US study which looked at 1.4 million participants found that a higher level of physical activity could lower the risk of 13 different types of cancers, including reducing the risk of breast cancer by 10%.

A Canadian research team also found that doubling the amount of weekly physical activity from 150 to 300 minutes could lower the the risk of breast cancer in postmenopausal women by significantly reducing body fat, especially in obese women.

2. EAT MORE FRUIT

A large-scale US study published in The BMJ found that high consumption of fruit during adolescence - 2.9 servings per day - was associated with around a 25% lower risk of breast cancer in middle age compared to a low consumption of fruit - 0.5 servings per day.