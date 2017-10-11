Post-run tips: What to do to maximise your results

Starting a running regime? Whether you're a beginner or a marathon expert, do these four things post-run

1. DRINK UP

As well as staying hydrated during a run in order to prevent injuries, cramping, and early fatigue, it is also important to rehydrate after you have finished, as well as maintaining your fluid intake throughout the rest of the day. If you are training for a marathon this is even more important - marathon runners can lose up to 5% of their total body weight during the race, or around four to five liters of fluids on average.

To avoid dehydration and help the body replenish its reserves be sure to drink plenty of fluids in the hours after your run, whether you prefer water, fruit juice or sports recovery drinks. You should also avoid alcohol if you really want to reach peak performance. Not only will it dehydrate you, but celebrity trainer David Kirsch also adds that "during a wellness program there is no room for hangovers. You need to be fresh, focused, and on top of your game to achieve the desired results."