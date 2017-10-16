Could a healthy gut be one of the keys to healthy aging?

Chinese and Canadian researchers have found evidence to suggest that a healthy gut could be linked to healthy aging.

Carried out by researchers from Ontario's Western University and Lawson Health Research Institute as well as from Tianyi Health Science Institute in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu, China, the research is one of the largest microbiota studies conducted in humans, looking at a cohort of more than 1,000 Chinese participants.

The researchers studied the gut bacteria in individuals, who were aged 3 to over 100 years old and self-reported as being "extremely healthy" with no known health problems and no family history of disease.