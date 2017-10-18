The food industry and the government must implement “drastic measures” to curb the rising cost of healthy food‚ say nutritionists.

The country’s first nutrition survey of primary school mothers found that regardless of their income‚ cost is the main factor influencing what they feed their children.

Study leader Yolande Smit‚ from Stellenbosch University medical school’s nutrition division‚ said: “The effect of food cost on food choices and healthy eating cannot be over-estimated.

“Less healthy‚ energy-dense food is more affordable‚ making it a more desirable purchasing option‚ especially among lower socio-economic groups.