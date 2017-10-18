60-year-old David Lucas - an ordinary Johannesburg man - has one thing in common with greats like Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela.

He‚ like the South African icons‚ was diagnosed with prostate cancer - the most common cancer for South African men.

Ahead of the annual Movember campaign‚ which encourages men to grow moustaches during the month of November to raise funds for and create awareness about male cancers‚ the Men’s Foundation has urged South African men to get screened‚ particularly for prostrate cancer. More than 4‚000 men are diagnosed with the condition annually.

When detected early‚ prostate cancer survival rates are better than 98%. Found late‚ those survival rates drop below 26%.