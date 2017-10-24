Feeling exhausted? Here's how to get a better night's sleep

Getting a sufficient amount of shut-eye can do wonders for our health, says sleep expert Matthew Walker, a UC Berkeley professor and author of the recently released, Why We Sleep. It can help to prevent a variety of health conditions including cancer, Alzheimer's, diabetes, and heart attacks as well as boost memory, mood, and our immune systems.

Baylor College of Medicine's Dr. Philip Alapat is also currently trying to stress the need for sleep, adding that, "It is important to recognise that your body's need for sleep is non-negotiable and anything less than what your body needs is going to be less than adequate for your body to function optimally."

To help us all get more of this precious shut-eye, here Walker and Alapat give their expert tips that will help us all feel more rested:.

• Both Walker and Alapat advise setting a regular sleep schedule. Walker also recommends going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even after a bad night's sleep or on the weekend, with Alapat advising that we should also be aiming for between seven and eight hours sleep a night.