Generosity makes you happier‚ research establishes

It’s official – generous people live happier lives.

A recent University of Zurich study found that giving evokes feelings of happiness. The researchers investigated how areas in the brain communicated with each other to produce this feeling.

“What some have been aware of for a long time‚ others find hard to believe – that those who are concerned about the well-being of their fellow human beings are happier than those who focus only on their own advancement‚” said the researchers.

“Doing something nice for another person gives people a pleasant feeling that behavioural economists call a warm glow.”

However‚ the amount of generosity did not influence the increase in contentment.