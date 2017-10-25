“What makes this finding interesting is that individuals who experience childhood trauma are at higher risk of developing PTSD later in life‚ and these changes in the gut microbiome possibly occurred early in life in response to childhood trauma‚” said Malan-Muller‚ who worked with researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder‚ in the US.

PTSD can develop after a person experiences a life-threatening trauma‚ and gut bacteria is the latest addition to a list of factors that influence whether it will do so‚ including living conditions‚ childhood experiences and genetic makeup.

Scientists have discovered that the enteric nervous system — the network of neurons that controls the digestive tract — acts as a “second brain”‚ with a particular influence on mood.

People with healthy and diverse gut microbiomes are less likely to be depressed or anxious‚ and research on mice has shown that those with no gut bacteria display “autistic” social traits. When they eat probiotics‚ their symptoms vanish.

Malan-Muller said stress and emotions change the composition of the gut microbiome and weaken the intestinal lining‚ leading to bacteria and toxins entering the bloodstream and causing inflammation‚ which is implicated in several psychiatric disorders.