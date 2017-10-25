Health & Sex

Which countries are the most vegetarian-friendly? New index names them

Representing Africa is Botswana, who made it into the Top 10

25 October 2017 - 13:02 By AFP Relaxnews
A new Global Vegetarian Index reveals the most vegetarian-friendly destinations.
A new Global Vegetarian Index reveals the most vegetarian-friendly destinations.
Image: THINKSTOCK

Island nations and countries with long coastlines dominate a new Global Vegetarian Index, created as a guide to help meat-free travelers choose vegetarian-friendly destinations. 

After looking at the number of vegetarian restaurants, the ratio to population size, and the annual meat consumption per capita in countries around the world, online villa booking website Oliver's Travels named the Seychelles the most vegetarian-friendly country in the world. 

It's not hard to see how the archipelago in the Indian Ocean would take the top spot, given its remote island location and modest meat production. 

Vegetarians welcome: 5 Joburg restaurants where you can happily veg out

Eating well as a vegetarian can be tricky in South Africa, which celebrates braais, red meat and all things carnivorous. But these days, there are ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Food staples include fish, seafood, shellfish, rice, coconut, breadfruit, mangoes, plantains and sweet potatoes. 

In the Seychelles, the per capita meat consumption is 35.6 kg - for perspective, the US consumes 120kg per person annually. 

While the US may have the highest annual consumption of meat on the list, it redeems itself by ranking highest for the number of vegetarian-friendly restaurants (18,975). 

Here are the top ranked countries per continent: 

Africa: Seychelles 

Asia: Thailand 

Europe: United Kingdom

North America: Canada

Central America: Belize 

South America: Peru 

Oceania: Solomon Islands 

Cape Town takes the prize as South Africa’s healthiest city

Durbanites eat the least sugar and salt while Cape Town and Johannesburg residents are better at stocking up on fruit and vegetables.
News
14 days ago

Here are the top 10 countries on the Global Vegetarian Index: 

1. Seychelles 

2. Thailand 

3. Malaysia 

4. Sao Tome & Principe 

5. Peru 

6. Singapore 

7. Cambodia 

8. Solomon Islands 

9. United Kingdom 

10. Botswana 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Fact or fiction: do you really have to eat your veggies to stay healthy?

Do we need to be engaged in ongoing battles with our children about eating plenty of vegetables? Relax, because many think not.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Fast food doesn’t get healthier than the poké at Jozi joint

Ono Poké Eatery is the city's first eatery dedicated specifically to trendy Hawaiian cuisine
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Did you eat your veggies? A urine test can tell

A simple urine test can reveal whether you had steamed fish or a fat-riddled steak for dinner, and could one day end dietary dishonesty, according to ...
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Could this be Joburg's answer to Whole Foods?

Jackson's Real Food Market Eatery offers a wide array of wholesome groceries, not to mention brilliant burgers and artisanal breads
Lifestyle
1 month ago

'Calling yourself a vegetarian when you eat fish is verging on demented'

If I have to hear another pescatarian calling themselves a vegetarian, I'll scream.
Lifestyle
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  2. Planning a holiday? Here are 5 terrific destinations, with cocktails to match travel
  3. Joburg gets its first dagga coffee shop Lifestyle
  4. Travelling 80-year-old gran's African odyssey travel
  5. World first: hotel caters exclusively for plus-size guests travel

Latest Videos

Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
Two men attack police officer with hammer
X