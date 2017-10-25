Which countries are the most vegetarian-friendly? New index names them

Island nations and countries with long coastlines dominate a new Global Vegetarian Index, created as a guide to help meat-free travelers choose vegetarian-friendly destinations.

After looking at the number of vegetarian restaurants, the ratio to population size, and the annual meat consumption per capita in countries around the world, online villa booking website Oliver's Travels named the Seychelles the most vegetarian-friendly country in the world.

It's not hard to see how the archipelago in the Indian Ocean would take the top spot, given its remote island location and modest meat production.