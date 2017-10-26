Always daydreaming? You might be really smart, say scientists

If you find your mind wandering at work it may not be a bad thing according to a new study, which suggests that daydreaming can actually be a sign of a smart, creative, and more efficient brain.

Carried out by the Georgia Institute of Technology in the US city of Atlanta, the study analysed the brain patterns of more than 100 participants using MRI scans.

While in the scanner participants were asked to focus on a fixed point for five minutes so the team could identify which parts of the brain worked in unison.

"The correlated brain regions gave us insight about which areas of the brain work together during an awake, resting state," explained Godwin, a Georgia Tech psychology Ph.D. candidate and co-author of the study.

Participants were also asked to complete the Mind Wandering Questionnaire and completed tests that measured creativity, executive function (which includes decision making and mental flexibility) and fluid intelligence (which is the ability to solve new problems, use logic in new situations, and identify patterns).