Skip food so you can booze? You could have drunkorexic tendencies

Drunkorexia appears to be on the rise again, with many young people reportedly skipping meals in order to get drunk more quickly and reduce their kilojoule intake from food in order to save them for alcohol.

Although it occurs in both men and women it appears to be particularly common in young women, with an Australian study published last year finding that almost 60% of female undergraduates in its sample showed drunkorexic tendencies.

As alcohol is fattening - 500ml of beer can have as many kilojoules as a slice of pizza and a small glass of wine as many as half a burger - drunkorexics choose to cut down on real meals in order to save their kilojoules for a night out.

However, kilojoules from alcohol are 'empty', which means they have no nutritional value and therefore don't benefit your body in any way.

Drinking on an empty stomach is also a quicker but more dangerous way to feel the effects of alcohol.

If you're worried you might be engaging in drunkorexic behavior, or just drinking too much in general, here are some tips from independent charity Drinkaware to help you cut down on alcohol:

1. WATCH YOUR MEASURES

If you're used to drinking large glasses of alcohol, swapping 250ml wine glasses for 125ml ones, means you're automatically drinking less. Buying spritzers will also reduce the amount of alcohol you consume. Remember to check the volume too. Wines with higher ABV have more alcohol.

2. EAT UP

This is of course what drunkorexics avoid, but a healthy meal before you go out and snacks between drinks can help to slow down the absorption of alcohol and thereby helps you stay in control.