How heart attacks affect men & women differently

Adding to previous work on heart attacks that suggests that causes, symptoms, treatments, and outcomes can all differ between men and women, new European research has revealed another difference between men and women, finding that women who experience a heart attack have a greater risk of mortality than men within the year following the incident.

Researchers from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) Germany analysed patient data collected from two studies with a total of 4,100 participants.

They found that within one year of having a heart attack, the women in the sample were 1.5 times more likely to die than men with similar case histories.

The team are now urging doctors to provide intensive support to female heart attack patients, especially in the first 365 days after the event.

"Family doctors have to be keenly aware of the social situation of these women and try to provide support. Particularly when there are signs of depression, family doctors need to be especially alert," commented study contributor Prof. Georg Schmidt.

"If such indications are observed, it is important to refer the patients quickly to specialists so that they can start working with a therapist as soon as possible if needed."