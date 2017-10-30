6 golden rules for making an office romance work

A mildly famous but profound poet once said: "I know what it feels like to behold and not be held." His name is Moses Sumney and, as far as I am concerned, the man was discussing office romance.

We have all been there. There is always that one person who saunters through the office destroying your train of thought and sending you on flights of romantic fancy as soon as she or he floats by your desk. Chances are you want to say something to them, but what supplication is worthy of such a divine presence?

Hell I can't help you with that but, should you convince this deity to bless you with her non-work-related gifts, experience has taught me to bear these things in mind:

1. POWER IS EVERYTHING

If he or she is a subordinate to you in any way, let it go. Worship from afar and be content with the idea that you brushed shoulders with Athena herself. Anything more does not work out well for either party involved. Dating your boss or your subordinate is like kissing a sexy scion of hemlock. Sure it tastes great but death is imminent.

2. PRETEXT IS IMPORTANT

Don't be the person who just walks up to someone random in the office and asks them out. HR feeds off this kind of thing, and more importantly no one else does. People go to offices to work so when you go to greet him, at least fake some kind of work conversation before you slip into the "what do you like do for fun" line of questioning. Prod carefully and don't make it weird. Rejection is a part of life so, if that happens, move on and continue to be cordially professional.