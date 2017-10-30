Apple vs. Fitbit: which smartwatch is the smarter choice for fitness fans?

But it also adds GPS tracking, on-board storage for audio files and Bluetooth - the idea being you can connect a pair of wireless headphones and go for a run, cycle or other outdoor, sweat-inducing activity without lugging your smartphone along. And, if you're the over-achieving sort who deems triathlons a pleasant way to spend a weekend, you can take it swimming, too.

Apple's latest Watch Series 3 can do most of these things, too, though. Where it falls short is in heart-rate tracking (it monitors heart rate only when you tell it you're working out) and sleep monitoring (it needs daily charging, while the Ionic can last more than four days between visits to the wall plug). The Apple Watch is also more expensive. For fitness fans, then, the Ionic might seem the obvious winner.

But Apple still wins on numerous fronts. First, part of its runaway success lies in how heavily it can be customised. Buyers can choose from two sizes (38mm or 42mm), a range of half a dozen materials - ranging in price from a few thousand rand to tens of thousands - and innumerable straps both from Apple and from third parties.

And it positively trounces the Ionic when it comes to smarts. Myriad apps are available for the Watch, while Fitbit's are at launch limited to a weather app and Strava, a popular third-party exercise-tracking service. The Ionic lets you see you've got a message or an incoming call, the Watch lets you respond to them. Where the Watch is a wrist-size smartphone, the Ionic remains a fitness tracker with smartwatch aspirations.