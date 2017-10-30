Dagga smokers have more sex, say scientists

New research has found that those who use dagga regularly also seem to be having more sex.

Carried out by the Stanford University School of Medicine, the large-scale study looked at 28,176 American women with an average age of 29.9 years and 22,943 American men with an average age of 29.5 taking part in the National Survey of Family Growth.

The survey is carried out on an annual basis and explicitly asks participants how many times they've had intercourse with a member of the opposite sex in the past four weeks and how frequently they've smoked marijuana over the past 12 months.

The researchers compiled the answers to those questions for every year since 2002 to examine for the first time the relationship between marijuana use and frequency of sexual intercourse.

The responses showed that 24.5% of men and 14.5% of women reported having used marijuana, and that there was a positive association between the frequency of marijuana use and the frequency of sexual intercourse.

The team found that women who reported no marijuana use in the past year had sex on average 6 times during the previous four weeks, whereas those who used marijuana daily reported having sex 7.1 times.