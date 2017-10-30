Scheduling your heart surgery for the afternoon could be the safer bet

Earlier this month, the Nobel Prize for medicine was awarded to three US scientists who pioneered our understanding of how the circadian clock ticks.

The new study unfolded in four steps.

To start, scientists examined medical records for nearly 600 people who had surgery to replace heart valves, half in the morning, half in the afternoon.

Fifty-four of 298 afternoon patients experienced heart attacks or other major cardiac events in the 500 days after the operation, compared to 28 out 298 of the morning patients.

Then, in a year-long clinical trial, 88 patients were randomly scheduled for morning or afternoon valve replacement surgery.

Not only did tissue from the afternoon group show less damage, it also regained the ability to contract more quickly in lab tests that mimicked the heart refilling with blood.

A genetic analysis of the same tissues showed hundreds of genes linked to circadian rhythms were more active in the afternoon group, suggesting that the heart, too, is influenced by our biological clock.

Montaigne and his team deleted and replaced the corresponding genes in mice to study the impact on the transition between sleep to wakefulness, and vice versa.

Finally, they identified candidate drugs that might modulate these genes in such a way as to protect the heart during surgery.

"The authors have clearly shown that circadian rhythm is of clinical importance," commented Michel Ovize, a cardiologist from Louis Pradel Hospital, outside Lyon, France.

HIGH-RISK PATIENTS

High-risk patients might be given preference for afternoon surgery in light of the findings, he suggested.

John O'Neill from the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, England said the results were solid but "not hugely surprising".

"Just like every other cell in the body, heart cells have circadian rhythms that orchestrate their activity to anticipate the external rhythm of night and day," he said.

"Our heart 'expects' to work harder during the day than at night."