Struggling to kick your smoking habit? Cash incentives could help

Smokers who are offered cash incentives are far more likely to give up cigarettes than those who are simply offered tips on how to quit, concludes a new study.

The randomised clinical trial included 352 people in Boston, Massachusetts.

Participants were recruited from hospital waiting rooms. Those entering the study all smoked more than 10 cigarettes per day and wanted to quit. Most were African-American women.

Some were given a brochure and a list of community resources available to help people quit smoking.

Others received the same resource list, along with extra counseling sessions on how to quit from "patient navigators," and were also told they would get a cash payment if they managed to give up cigarettes.

Participants were not told how much they would get paid for quitting when they entered the year-long study.