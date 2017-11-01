'Aspirin the key to life': Fighting cancer with the most common drug there is

Long-term aspirin use reduces the risk of developing many cancers, a major study has shown.

Chinese researchers followed the progress of more than 600,000 people in the largest study to date looking at the link between cancer and aspirin.

They found that people who had taken the drug every day for an average of seven years were 47% less likely to develop liver or oesophageal cancer and 38% less likely to be diagnosed with gastric cancer.

They were also 34% less likely to develop pancreatic cancer, and had a 24% reduced risk of being diagnosed with colorectal cancer.