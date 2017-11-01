Paracetamol during pregnancy may lead to hyperactive kids

Women who use a lot of the common pain reliever paracetamol, or acetaminophen, during pregnancy may be more likely to have children with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder than those who don't use the drug, a study suggests.

Norwegian researchers analysed data on almost 113,000 children and their parents, including 2,246 kids who were diagnosed with ADHD.

Almost half of the mothers took paracetamol at some point during pregnancy.

Using the drug during just one trimester was associated with 7% higher odds of having a child with ADHD, while the increased risk was 22% for women who used paracetamol in two trimesters, and 27% with use in all three trimesters, the study found.