Time off for good behaviour: firm rewards non-smokers

Non-smoking employees at one Japanese firm are getting six additional days' holiday to compensate for the time their colleagues spend puffing away at work.

Piala, a Tokyo-based online commerce consulting and marketing company, kicked off the programme in September after an employee complained about the time lost by smoking colleagues who frequently disappear to light up.

"Because our office is located on the 29th floor ... it takes at least 10 minutes for a smoker to go down to a common smoking room in the basement and come back," said spokesman Hirotaka Matsushima.

"But at the same time, it's true that smoking room conversations are mostly about work ... they exchange ideas and consult each other," he said.

"So we decided it's better to give rewards (to non-smokers) than punish the smokers," added Matsushima.