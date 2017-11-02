Breastfeeding for 2 months cuts the risk of SIDS in half: study

A new international study has found that breastfeeding for just two months cuts a baby's risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) almost in half.

Carried out by the University of Virginia School of Medicine, the research looked at eight major international studies that examined 2,259 cases of SIDS and 6,894 control infants where death did not occur.

The results showed that breastfeeding for just two months reduces the risk of SIDS by almost half, and the longer babies are breastfed the greater the protection. Breastfeeding for less than two months did not offer such a benefit.