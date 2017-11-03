Infertile women 44% more likely to die of breast cancer: study

Women with a history of infertility have a 10% increased risk of death compared to those without infertility problems, reports a new American study.

The difficulty in conceiving is thought to expose them to significant risks of dying of breast cancer or type 2 diabetes.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have found a link, which cannot yet be explained, between female infertility and mortality, after having followed 78,214 women of child-bearing age for thirteen years.