Let’s talk about sex: edu video series targets SA's teens

Marie Stopes has partnered with the online series AMAZE to produce the short educational clips centering around sex and reproductive health. The series tackles the tough questions that young people may have about their changing bodies and sexuality among other things.

AMAZE started out in the US‚ and is now being adapted for the South African market. Among the adaptations are translations into Afrikaans and Xhosa and the inclusion of country-specific public health contexts.

Whitney Chinogwenya‚ Brand and Communications Manager for Marie Stopes‚ said: “The South African AMAZE series hopes to be a resource for 10-14 year olds to help them navigate their adolescence with accurate‚ age appropriate information about sexuality that’s presented in an educating and entertaining way.”

WATCH | AMAZE South Africa's video on sexual orientation