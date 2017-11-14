Health & Sex

5 lifestyle changes to adopt if you have Diabetes

Today is World Diabetes Day. We share some ways in which you can manage the disease

14 November 2017 - 13:43 By AFP Relaxnews
A diet rich in antioxidants can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by up to 27% according to a study from the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm).
A diet rich in antioxidants can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by up to 27% according to a study from the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm).
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Although type 2 diabetes has strong links to genetic elements, lifestyle factors such as exercise and diet may also influence the development of the disease. For World Diabetes Day today here are five ways to help play an active role in its prevention:

1. WATCH OUR FOR HIDDEN SUGAR 

Industrially processed foods can be hard work on the pancreas due to high levels of hidden sugar (the World Health Organization recommends no more than 50g per day) and fat in foods, including savory items such as pizzas, snack crackers, deli meats, sauces, etc. By being called upon to produce insulin, the pancreas becomes exhausted, creating a phenomenon that can lead to type 2 diabetes.

In light of this, cutting out sugar from coffee or stopping snacking on cakes and sweets may not be enough to have a preventative effect or to manage blood sugar. Look carefully at labels when filling your shopping cart and cooking, and keep an eye on salt intake, which should not exceed 5g per day.   

Breastfeeding for 2 months cuts the risk of SIDS in half: study

A new international study has found that breastfeeding for just two months cuts a baby's risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) almost in half.
Lifestyle
12 days ago

2. GO FOR A WALK AFTER MEALS

More than hitting the gym, heading out for a 10-minute walk after meals is a good habit to get into, especially in the evening. According to research from New Zealand published in 2016, these short walks can control blood sugar more effectively than walking for 30 minutes at another time of day, with a 22% reduction seen in the evening. 

3. LOAD UP ON ANTIOXIDANTS

A diet rich in antioxidants can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by up to 27% according to a study from the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm). The most protective foods are dark chocolate, tea, walnuts, blueberries, strawberries and hazelnuts, as well as colored vegetables (carrots, tomatoes, sweet potato) and leafy vegetables (cabbage, broccoli, spinach).

Stress and lifestyle diseases are killing South African women

South African women are killing themselves with their pace of life.
Lifestyle
9 days ago

4. WORK UP A SWEAT THREE TO FOUR TIMES PER WEEK

Whether it's cycling, running or brisk walking, practicing an endurance-based activity for four to five hours a week could not only regulate blood sugar levels, but also reverse the progression of diabetes, according to specialists. Try to pick an activity that you enjoy and work out with a friend to boost motivation.

5. SAY NO TO SMOKING

Just like lack of exercise, smoking is a risk factor for diabetes. When trying to quit, seeking professional help can boost the chance of success.

The World Health Organization warned in April 2016 that the number of adults with diabetes worldwide has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014, or 8.5% of the adult population.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Infertile women 44% more likely to die of breast cancer: study

Women with a history of infertility have a 10% increased risk of death compared to those without infertility problems, reports a new American study.
Lifestyle
11 days ago

Eating nuts may lower your risk of type 2 diabetes, say scientists

A new large-scale international study suggests that a diet rich in omega-6 polyunsaturated fats could significantly reduce the risk of developing ...
Lifestyle
26 days ago

Don't skip breakfast! It could double your risk of hard arteries, study says

People who skip breakfast or eat poorly to start the day are twice as likely to develop hardened arteries
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 5 true-crime stories you won’t believe really happened Lifestyle
  2. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  3. What to do if your man is a sex addict Health & Sex
  4. Instagram snap catapults Sudanese student to model stardom Fashion & Beauty
  5. 8 things guys do in gyms that are a total turn-off Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Dogs, riot shields and large marquee tents: UCT exams 2017
Manana ordered to pay R100,000 for assault
X