5 lifestyle changes to adopt if you have Diabetes

1. WATCH OUR FOR HIDDEN SUGAR

Industrially processed foods can be hard work on the pancreas due to high levels of hidden sugar (the World Health Organization recommends no more than 50g per day) and fat in foods, including savory items such as pizzas, snack crackers, deli meats, sauces, etc. By being called upon to produce insulin, the pancreas becomes exhausted, creating a phenomenon that can lead to type 2 diabetes.

In light of this, cutting out sugar from coffee or stopping snacking on cakes and sweets may not be enough to have a preventative effect or to manage blood sugar. Look carefully at labels when filling your shopping cart and cooking, and keep an eye on salt intake, which should not exceed 5g per day.