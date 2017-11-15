Allergic to peanuts? New protein patches show promise

Participants were randomly assigned to three groups, each of which wore a Viaskin Peanut skin patch in different doses. A fourth group received a placebo.

The trial, known as phase two, was designed to test which dose was best, and how well it would work over a year.

The highest dose tested, 250 micrograms, was most effective, and appeared to help half the patients who wore it. The placebo patch helped one-quarter of wearers.

Patients were considered "responders" if they took without incident either 1,000mg or more of peanut protein, or 10 times the pretreatment amount of peanuts.

But since there were only 28 patients in the 250-microgram patch group, a larger study is needed to better understand how well the patch might work.

"The sample size of each treatment group was relatively small," said the study led by Hugh Sampson of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York.