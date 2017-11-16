World Aids Day campaign creates 'No Glove No Love' hoodies

Designed by Poan in collaboration with positiveluxury.com, the hoodie launches for sale via Positive Luxury on December 1 - World Aids Day.

The hoodie is a limited-edition item and is available in both men's and women's sizes. All profits will go to the Grassroot Soccer organisation.

To date the charity has reached over two million kids - a child who goes through the programme is 80% less likely to contract HIV, they say.

• This article was originally published in The Times