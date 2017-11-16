Health & Sex

World Aids Day campaign creates 'No Glove No Love' hoodies

fashion label Poan It's cool to be careful

16 November 2017 - 14:15 By Staff reporter
No Hoodi No Yoni encourages condom use. It means 'no glove no love'.
Image: Supplied

The fashion label Poan has launched a hoodie campaign in time for World Aids Day to raise funds and awareness for grassrootsoccer.org, a charity that harnesses the power of football to educate and inspire adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa on the subject of HIV and sexual health. The message printed on the hoodies is No Hoodi No Yoni (no glove no love) reiterating that "it's cool to be careful".

The hoodie features inspirational quotes and signatures from partnering personalities Sir Alex Ferguson, Anastacia, Ronan Keating and Black Coffee.

Designed by Poan in collaboration with positiveluxury.com, the hoodie launches for sale via Positive Luxury on December 1 - World Aids Day.

The hoodie is a limited-edition item and is available in both men's and women's sizes. All profits will go to the Grassroot Soccer organisation.

To date the charity has reached over two million kids - a child who goes through the programme is 80% less likely to contract HIV, they say. 

• This article was originally published in The Times

