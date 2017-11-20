Lesego Letlhake died when she was just two weeks old. She had contracted a fatal bacteria from her mother before or during birth‚ which developed into meningitis.

Devastated mom Palisa had no idea she had Group B Streptococcus (GBS)‚ an asymptomatic bacteria found in about 20% of pregnant women globally.

While it lives harmlessly in the digestive tract or lower vaginal tracts of women‚ it is a silent killer of babies‚ causing serious infections as well cerebral palsy and permanent loss of hearing or sight.

Worldwide‚ the bacteria kills 90‚000 newborns each year. South Africa has one of the highest incidences of GBS‚ with more than 1‚700 infants succumbing to it each year‚ 1‚250 of whom are stillborn.