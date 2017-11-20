Vape flavourings might damage your heart: preliminary study

New research has found that popular chemicals used to flavor e-cigarette liquids may cause changes or damage to heart muscle cells.

Led by Matthew A. Nystoriak, Ph.D from the University of Louisville in the US, the preliminary lab-based research examined 15 chemicals used to flavor e-cigarette liquids, such as such as cinnamon, clove, citrus and floral, both heated and unheated.

E-cigarettes work by heating liquids containing nicotine to turn it into vapor, which users then inhale, or vape.

Many of the liquids are flavored.

Unheated particles of these flavor chemicals can make their way into the heart, with the team finding that the chemicals could cause a wide variety of reactions in the heart cells.

For example, the chemical used for cinnamon flavoring stopped heart cells from moving or contracting even 24 hours later, while chemicals used for clove, floral and citrus flavoring made cells beat faster.

"These effects [from the chemicals] are kind of striking because it suggests that if this compound was interacting with the heart muscle itself, it could do something directly to change how that cell actually functions," said Nystoriak, whose research was released this week at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions meeting.

Nystoriak added that the chemicals that did the most significant damage to the cells that keep the heart pumping had an effect before they were heated.