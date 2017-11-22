Is there really a link between sperm size & pollution?

The link was observed for short-term exposure of three months, as well as for long-term exposure of two years, according to study results published in the medical journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine, though outside experts questioned the conclusions.

The research team said every increase of five microgrammes per cubic metre of air (5ug/m3) in PM 2.5 exposure over two years, was associated with a "significant drop" of about 1.29% in normal sperm shape and size.

Pollution exposure was measured at each participant's home address using NASA satellite data.

While sperm shape and size declined, sperm numbers increased, "possibly as a compensatory mechanism," the researchers found.

A similar correlation was witnessed with PM 2.5 exposure of only three months - how long it takes for sperm to be generated.

The team stressed the link was merely "observational", which means they cannot definitively state that air pollution was the cause of sperm size decline.

Allan Pacey, a professor of andrology at the University of Sheffield who was not involved in the study, said sperm size and shape is notoriously hard to assess, and their effect on infertility unclear.