The weight of the increasing diabetes and obesity epidemic in South Africa threatens to crush the country’s overloaded health system‚ experts warn.

South Africa and Egypt are driving the rapidly growing diabetes epidemic on the continent‚ according to the first major study in Africa on diabetes and obesity.

Lead author Professor Andre Kengne‚ director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Research Unit based at Tygerberg Hospital‚ said their analysis found diabetes and weight gain had risen between 1980 and 2014.

He said: “Africa is the region in the world where diabetes is growing fastest. It is growing faster than our coping capacity. We want to find a way to get it under control and that is why we are piloting the SA diabetes prevention project.”