Board game helps SA teens learn about healthy relationships

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has created a dating board game for teenagers to help them navigate relationship pitfalls in real life.

Janice Massyn‚ a nurse from Pietermaritzburg‚ created Viva Dating Game‚ using the snakes and ladders concept with players racing to the finish.

The game‚ which is being piloted at a few schools in northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ is about helping the youth to distinguish between healthy and unhealthy relationships and guide them in the right direction in their lives. It is aimed at those over 12 years old and can be played by two to six players.