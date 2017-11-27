Learning to read body language could help you spot a liar

Have you ever met someone and thought something was off about them? Something you couldn't quite put your finger on. Or wondered why people always seem to take what you say out of context?

Renowned local mentalist Gilan Gork says it could be that your body language is giving you away.

"In a one-on-one conversation 60% to 80% of the message that's communicated is through non-verbal channels so the actual words we say have far less importance than what people give them," said Gork.

"How we say them and the body language that we use can really change the whole message," he said.

For example, the directions your palms face when you ask someone to do something for you can dramatically alter the tone your message is received in. Ask with your palms revealed and your request is more likely to be taken as just that, a request. Face your palms down and your petition is likely to come across a little more harshly. Point while you make your plea and you are basically giving an order.