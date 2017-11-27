Successful penis transplants now within reach of surgeons

A penis is something that can define one's manhood, give a sense of pride and produce life, but what happens when its function is lost while undergoing a traditional rite of passage?

The issue of penile transplants after botched circumcisions was at the centre of a report by the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Rights last week, when it recommended that the Health Department should support research and the wider availability of penis transplants.

Professor André van der Merwe, head of urology at Stellenbosch University, said one of the reasons the operation was not widely available was that it could cost more than R250,000.

Van der Merwe led a successful nine-hour operation performed in April at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, making it the first medical centre in the world to successfully perform this procedure twice.

The recipient was a 40-year-old man who had lost his penis 17 years ago due to complications after a traditional circumcision.