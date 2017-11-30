Marriage can make you crazy, but it deters dementia too

Marriage may test one's sanity, but living into old age with a partner also lowers the risk of dementia, according to researchers.

In a study covering more than 800,000 people, they found that walking through life alone increased the chances of Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia by 40%.

Being widowed after extended co-habitation also took a toll, boosting the odds of mental slippage by about 20%.

"There were fairly well established health benefits of marriage, so we did expect there to be a higher risk in unmarried people," said lead author Andrew Sommerlad, a psychiatrist and research fellow at University College London.

"But we were surprised by the strength of our findings," he said.

Couples living together without having formally tied the knot were still considered as being married for the purposes of the study, he added.