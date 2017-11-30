Nigeria's flourishing 'miracle cure' business for HIV/AIDS

Blessing wanted to believe the advert on Facebook that promised "a cure for AIDS".

Infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), she felt the ad was her only hope - so against her better judgement, she clicked on the link.

The 30-year-old Nigerian had created a fake profile on the social networking site in the hope of contacting a traditional healer who would be familiar with modern technology.

For 100,000 naira - about R3,811 and more than five times the monthly minimum wage - she was promised a plant-based potion that would completely eradicate the disease.

Sceptical, Blessing asked for more time and a face-to-face meeting. Instead, her would-be benefactor asked for her bank account details.

That was several months ago.