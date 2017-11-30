SA women in trial to test new HIV prevention jab

South African women are going to part be part of a trial to test an antiretroviral injection‚ to see if it can prevent them from contracting HIV.

This was announced by trial sponsor US National Institutes of Health (NIH) ahead of World Aids day on Friday.

The trial on 3,200 women in southern and eastern Africa is meant to try and find a way for women to prevent contracting HIV without needing to take a daily preventative pill or having to rely on their partner using a condom.

The only medication currently licenced for HIV prevention is Truvada‚ a pill that must be taken even day and can reduce the risk of becoming infected with HIV by 90%. Some women struggle to take a pill daily.

Truvada is going to be used in the study. It will be given to half of the women and will be compared with the injection given to the other half to see which works better to prevent HIV.

The injection contains an ARV drug called Cabotegravir. The first two injections will be four weeks apart‚ then once every eight weeks for an average of 2.6 years‚ according to the press release.