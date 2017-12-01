PrEP anti-retrovirals are like a seat belt, but it's best to have an airbag too

"It's magic," said Francois, smiling. "Every time I take a pill I think about the people who aren't so lucky as to have this option."

Taking a drug normally prescribed to treat AIDS as a way to shield against the deadly disease - known as PrEP - is catching on, and proponents hope that it will soon have a measurable impact in reducing the number of infections.

"Besides its undeniable benefits for individuals, we need to know if PrEP confers a collective advantage too with a lower number of new cases," said French expert Jean-Michel Molina ahead of World Aids Day on Friday.

There are nearly 20 million people around the world taking anti-retroviral therapy (ART) medication today, and another 17 million who need it.

HIV has infected 76 million people, and killed 35 million.

The idea behind PrEP - pre-exposure prophylaxis - is simple: high-risk persons who are HIV-negative take Truvada, normally prescribed to patients already infected, in order to prevent the virus from taking hold.