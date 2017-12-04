How to stop yourself from burning out during the mad end-of-year rush

It is now officially the countdown to Christmas, and while some of us will be starting to feel excited about the big day others may just be feeling panic.

With Christmas shopping, visiting friends and family, finishing school and work for the year, all of the preparation that needs to be done in the run up to Christmas Day can become overwhelming.

Here we round up the latest research and expert advice from registered dietitians Kathleen Farrell and Jane Reagan, both from Wardenburg Health Services at the University of Colorado, to help you stay healthy, calm, and focused for a happy rather than hectic holiday season.

PLAN AHEAD

When we're getting ready for stressful and busy times, having a good plan for overall health and wellness can help prevent crashing and burning.

Farrell and Reagan's tips include planning meals and snacks so that you don't go longer than four hours without eating, helping to avoid blood sugar highs and lows that can make it harder to focus.