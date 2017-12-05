Books that'll help you keep the kilojoule count down this Christmas

'Tis the season to overindulge, gorge yourself on treats, pickle your liver in libations and generally just enjoy yourself.

This kind of thing only comes around once a year, so bingeing is bound to happen. It does not take Tim Noakes to tell you that this isn't great for your body.

If you are looking for advice on how to minimise the damage you are about to do to your earthly temple, then try these:

1. THE LONGEVITY BOOK

by Cameron Diaz and Sandra Bark

From the New York Times bestselling author of The Body Book comes a personal examination of the art and science of growing older and a roadmap for better health and resilience as you age.

The gorgeous actress makes it her business to educate women about how their bodies function, empowering them to make better-informed choices about their health.

Diaz interviewed doctors, scientists, nutritionists and a host of other experts to find out everything she could about the ageing process, and then shared what she knows in this book.