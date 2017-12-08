Summer loving: you're more likely to get lucky on holiday than at home
The sunshine‚ half-naked bodies on the beach or being away from daily routines? Whatever the reason‚ you're far more likely to find romance when you are on holiday than you will at home.
According to dating and relationship coach Bonita Grobbelaar‚ when people are on holiday they are more relaxed - therefore‚ she said‚ it is easier to strike up a conversation with a total stranger.
But only a third of these romances are likely to last after the couples arrive back home‚ while the majority of summer romances last less than a week.
"I believe this is mostly to blame on a sense of urgency that wouldn’t necessarily be found under normal circumstances. The courting game is rushed‚ as one of you may be leaving for home.
"You’re not kept busy by your everyday life‚ career and responsibilities‚ so there is a lot of time to be spent together enjoying the holiday‚" Grobbelaar said.
But if you believe you may have met the love of your life on holiday and want to take it further‚ Grobbelaar advises that you need to consider location.
"Does the person live near you? If not‚ do you have what it takes to start a long distance relationship? How often will you see each other and when you do reach that point of deciding who will relocate?
"Many people spend months writing‚ calling and travelling back and forth‚ only to find that once they’ve made the leap‚ it was all a waste of time and they weren’t compatible as a couple at all‚" she explained.
True love needs more than cocktails and spectacular sceneryBonita Grobbelaar, dating and relationship coach
You need to remember that the person you met on holiday may not be exactly the same person when they’re at home and vice versa.
"On holiday we tend to unwind‚ relax‚ lose all our natural inhibitions and become hopeless romantics. True love needs more than cocktails and spectacular scenery."
Grobbelaar said converting a holiday fling into a long-term relationship may not be easy but can be done.
Her advice: Go on another ‘first date’.
"Forget what you think it is that you know about each other. Discuss this‚ because it is essential to get rid of any expectations either of you may have. Don’t commit to a long term relationship until such time that you know each other well.
"Don’t make everything too serious but rather focus on having fun and getting to know each other in your everyday environments‚" she said. - TimesLIVE
