The sunshine‚ half-naked bodies on the beach or being away from daily routines? Whatever the reason‚ you're far more likely to find romance when you are on holiday than you will at home.

According to dating and relationship coach Bonita Grobbelaar‚ when people are on holiday they are more relaxed - therefore‚ she said‚ it is easier to strike up a conversation with a total stranger.

But only a third of these romances are likely to last after the couples arrive back home‚ while the majority of summer romances last less than a week.

"I believe this is mostly to blame on a sense of urgency that wouldn’t necessarily be found under normal circumstances. The courting game is rushed‚ as one of you may be leaving for home.

"You’re not kept busy by your everyday life‚ career and responsibilities‚ so there is a lot of time to be spent together enjoying the holiday‚" Grobbelaar said.