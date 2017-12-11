Add this type of music to your post-workout playlist, say scientists

Many of us know that an upbeat playlist can help us power through a workout, but new UK research now suggests that what you listen to after your gym session could also boost post-exercise recovery.

Carried out by Brunel University, the study set out to look at the effects of two types of music on recovery following exhaustive exercise, an area which so far has not been extensively researched.

The small study recruited 21 men and 21 women and asked them to cycle at a constant speed of 75rpm as a 300g weight was added to the bike each minute.

When they reached exhaustion, participants had a brief period of active recovery on the bike and then sat in a chair listening to an iPod, which the researchers refer to as 'passive recovery.'