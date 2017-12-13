Gasp! 'Man flu' may be a real thing

Contrary to popular belief, and the opinions of many women, men really do suffer from 'man flu,' at least according to a recent study

Published online in the Christmas issue of The BMJ, Dr Kyle Sue, a clinical assistant professor at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada, details how he looked into previous studies to investigate the claim of 'man flu', meaning a cold or similar minor condition experienced by a man who is thought to be exaggerating the severity of the symptoms.

Although there is a high incidence and prevalence of viral respiratory illnesses around the world, until now no scientific review has actually examined whether the term 'man flu' is accurate.