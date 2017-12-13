Health & Sex

Gasp! 'Man flu' may be a real thing

14 December 2017 - 00:00 By AFP Relaxnews
New Canadian research suggests that 'man flu' may actually be real.
Image: marcduf / Istock.com

Contrary to popular belief, and the opinions of many women, men really do suffer from 'man flu,' at least according to a recent study

Published online in the Christmas issue of The BMJ, Dr Kyle Sue, a clinical assistant professor at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada, details how he looked into previous studies to investigate the claim of 'man flu', meaning a cold or similar minor condition experienced by a man who is thought to be exaggerating the severity of the symptoms.

Although there is a high incidence and prevalence of viral respiratory illnesses around the world, until now no scientific review has actually examined whether the term 'man flu' is accurate.

Together the research included thousands of participants, with Sue finding some evidence to suggest that rather than exaggerating their symptoms, men do indeed suffer more from viral respiratory illness than women.

How to prevent cold & flu germs from going viral

Shanthini Naidoo shares expert tips to boost your immune system and keep colds and flu at bay
Lifestyle
6 months ago

The studies showed that adult men have a higher risk of hospital admission and have higher rates of influenza-associated deaths compared with women in the same age groups, regardless of any other underlying disease.

In addition, males are more susceptible to complications and a higher risk of death with many acute respiratory diseases.

Sue also found some evidence to suggest that men are more at risk because they have a less robust immune system, which he says could have an evolutionary benefit "as it has allowed men to invest their energy in other biological processes, such as growth, secondary sex characteristics, and reproduction."

"Lying on the couch, not getting out of bed, or receiving assistance with activities of daily living could also be evolutionarily behaviors that protect against predators," he adds.

"Perhaps now is the time for male-friendly spaces, equipped with enormous televisions and reclining chairs, to be set up where men can recover from the debilitating effects of 'man flu' in safety and comfort."

Whether women will agree is yet to be seen, with Sue also adding that despite his findings, further higher-quality research into 'man flu' is needed, "because it remains uncertain whether viral quantities, immune response, symptoms, and recovery time can be affected by environmental conditions."

