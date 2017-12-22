Eating leafy greens may stave off memory loss, say scientists

Eating one serving of leafy greens per day may stave off memory loss in old age and keep the brain more youthful, according to new research.

The difference found between elderly people who ate greens and those who did not was stunning: the equivalent of being 11 years younger in age, said the study in the journal Neurology.

While the research was based on survey responses and therefore fell short of proving cause and effect, researchers said it offers further evidence of the association between healthy eating and healthy aging.

"Adding a daily serving of green, leafy vegetables to your diet may be a simple way to foster your brain health," said study author Martha Clare Morris of Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.